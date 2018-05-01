Gun control: Students like me can’t stay silent

These recent school shootings have left me numb and scared. We mourned for the 17 lives lost in Parkland, and now it is time for action.
I am in high school, and I should be focusing on learning and not being worried to go to school.
I believe that protecting lives is more important than protecting guns. It is long past time to make gun control laws. We should be able to reach across the aisle to work together to keep children safe.
I do not want to see domestic abusers with assault weapons. That does not mean I want to take away the 2nd Amendment.
Together, we can end this epidemic by telling Congress we care about gun reform.
Comments