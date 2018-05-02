Freeway cheaters: A hazard for drivers entering traffic

Re: “Tacoma exit-lane cheaters not menace to society,” (TNT editorial, 4/22).
I strongly disagree with your defense of the cheaters who use the South 56th Street exit as a passing lane.
They may not be a menace to society, but they sure are to those of us trying to enter the freeway there.
Many times I’ve had to come to a complete stop in order to yield to these cars, then try to get up to freeway speed and merge over before being forced to exit at 38th Street.
It’s terrifying and dangerous!
