Traffic laws: Avoiding freeways best way to avoid chaos

Re: “I-5 cheaters: Bad signage compounds bad policy,” (TNT letter, 4/27).
This letter writer had some very good points about the positioning of the sign at the South 56th Street exit, the number of lines on the sign and the concern about how far down the off ramp the infraction notice is.
All would be perfectly reasonable complaints if not for the simple sign above the driver’s field of view that says: “Exit only.” Long before the actual exit.
It’s very amusing to me to read about Washington State Ferries planning to address the problem of people cutting in line
I don’t see it any differently than someone misusing an exit-only lane and then jamming up the merging lane. Or driving on the shoulder to bypass people merging properly.
But somehow one is acceptable and the other is not.
I am inclined to avoid the freeways if for no other reason that I don’t know the latest populist interpretation of the law(s).
So go ahead. Do what you will. The State Patrol isn’t going to make much effort to write paper on this offense. Or most others.
I will continue to find it amusing as to which traffic laws this new breed of driver find absolute and which are merely suggestions.
Comments