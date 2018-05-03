Peninsula schools: Bond foes offer good compromise

The Peninsula School District has now managed with an overwhelming amount of money, manpower and marketing to lose the fifth consecutive capital campaign since 2011.
Now is the time to address a capital campaign that speaks to the desires of all citizens. A capital campaign should be won through compromise not marketing, transparency not slogans.
Confront the costs and consider alternatives. Remove special interests and engage the whole building community. Allow voters to incrementally approve initiatives and restore trust to go forward.
The goal of the Responsible Taxation of Citizens (RTC) is to avoid any future organized opposition to the capital needs of the school district.
The RTC formally proposed a $50 million capital levy at the April 26 district board meeting. This would be be the starting point to restore our schools and trust in our community.
The failed capital campaigns of the past are unhealthy for our community and bring unnecessary divisiveness.
Let’s work together from both sides of the aisle to fix our schools forever.
(White is co-chair of Responsible Taxation of Citizens.)
