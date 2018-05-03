Tax appeals: New law unfair to property owners

House Bill 2479 is a new state law which takes effect in June. For property owners who are filing a property tax appeal, it changes the deadline for submission of materials to the Board of Equalization from 7 days prior to the hearing to 21 days.
The law also changes the deadline for the county assessor to provide those materials from 14 days to 21 days before the hearing.
That means taxpayers must finalize their argument in support of a reduction in assessed value before knowing what the assessor says about it.
The old system allowed taxpayers seven days to consider the assessor’s view before submitting their appeal materials.
This law should be repealed.
