Trashy roads: Pierce County can do better than this

By Trenda Voegtle

Eatonville

May 03, 2018 04:15 PM

There is so much litter on Pierce County roads it seems we’re living in a bankrupt community unable to pay its bills.

Unfortunately, keeping our roads clean is not a priority. Pierce County Public Works wants to rely on citizen groups to clean the streets. It blames budget cuts and staffing issues at a time when tax dollars have increased.

You don’t hear words such as innovation, improvement or initiative.

Recently, I engaged with Public Works and the County Executive’s office to help with picking up a dead dog and cleanup of Mountain Highway, the road thousands from all over he world travel on their way to Mount Rainier.

What I got was an earful about budget and told to do it myself. We carry a bag to pick up trash when walking our dog, so the response was insulting.

This got me interested in looking into council meetings. How convenient the meetings are at 3 p.m. and those of us who work are unable to attend.

