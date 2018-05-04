School bond: Good teachers might leave Peninsula

Re: “Peninsula School Bond is failing by less than 2 percent,” (TNT, 4/25).
It is indeed a shame that voters in the Peninsula School District failed to pass the current bond proposal. The safety of our students and staff was not a good enough reason to vote yes.
Our schools are overcrowded, we have failing HVAC systems, and there is a lack of security cameras at most outside doors in our buildings.
We live in an affluent community; we have an above-average school district and very good teachers in those schools.
But lack of community support and low salaries are going to cause our good teachers to move to districts that surround Gig Harbor. We will then be an an average school district.
Failure to pass this bond will have far-reaching effects and may be for more costly in the long run than a few precious tax dollars.
