School bond: High bar to raise taxes is appropriate

Re: “Supermajority rule for school bonds needs to end,” (TNT editorial, 4/29).
Sunday’s editorial sounds like a parent whose child has gotten a poor mark and wants to change the grading rules.
It is precisely because capital bond measures tack on hundreds of millions of dollars of additional interest expense, and require decades of higher taxes, that Washington’s constitution demands that three-fifths of voters approve these measures.
Alternatively, every school district in Washington has the option of utilizing a capital levy as a funding mechanism for school construction.
Capital levies have zero interest expense, reducing total taxpayer cost; they can be scaled to the needs of each district’s building goals; and they have a lower voter threshold of 50 percent.
Thankfully, neither the Peninsula School District, nor voters, are trapped in an uncertain future. Both can quickly re-engage in an improved discernment process that not only considers district building needs, but also puts sufficient weight on taxpayers’ ability to fund higher taxes.
Tax increases hurt the poor, the elderly, those on fixed income, or who struggle to make ends meet. Keep a high bar to raise them.
