North Korea: Liberals undermine Trump’s progress

Perhaps the most important American issue today is North Korea and its ability to create nuclear missiles that can reach our West Coast.
The State Department has directed American leaders for years to appease North Korea and Iran. It has negotiated and paid billions of dollars to North Korean and Iranian tyrants and has brought America almost to a nuclear war or to capitulation to the tyrants.
Nevertheless, State Department bureaucrats and their allies, the liberals, believe America should continue to appease the tyrants, believing they will join the civilized world.
Iran has enabled terrorists to disrupt peace in the Middle East and continues to arm itself and its terrorist allies.
Meanwhile, North Korea in the past year has tested nuclear missiles and verbally threatened the American homeland.
The current U.S. administration, led by President Trump, has silenced North Korea’s threats and there is finally hope for a peaceful Korean peninsula.
The liberals’ response to the only progress in over decades is their strong effort to destroy Trump and continue appeasing tyrants as they arm themselves with nuclear missiles.
Comments