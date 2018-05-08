Sound Transit: Fraud shouldn’t persist until 2029

Sound Transit 3, the regional transit authority and increased property tax assessments are a crime — a fraud perpetrated on all of Pierce County.
When will state government pull the plug on this illegal effort? No action has been taken to date except talk.
Pierce County voted against the ST3 effort in 2016. Remember?
I recently received my car registration renewal and included was a flyer with the headline:“How is the RTA tax calculated?”
Included was the following statement:: “Please note, a different depreciation schedule that is more favorable to most vehicle owners will take effect in 2029. Sound Transit is obligated to bond holders to use the current depreciation schedule until then.”
Why must we tolerate this until 2029?
