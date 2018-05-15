Downtown: Parking woes sends familiar message

Re: “When McMenamins opens, parking will be a challenge,” (TNT, 4/22).
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli explains in this article that the city’s planning goals and policies aim to to encourage people to walk, bike and take a bus or the Link downtown.
“And I hope they have that result,” she said.
The people of Tacoma and Pierce County have heard things like this from the day Sears flipped the switch and turned off the lights at its downtown store in 1979.
The answer from people taking their business elsewhere continues to resonate: “No, thanks.”
Comments