Parking: City plans poorly in Stadium District

Re: “Stadium District parking likely will only get worse,” (TNT, 4/29).
For Tacoma city planners to permit construction of a large restaurant and two high-capacity apartment complexes, in an area whose road and parking network is overwhelmed with traffic, was short sighted and negligent.
Admittedly, new residents will be able to walk to breakfast at the Harvester, shop at Stadium Thriftway or have a beer at the Copper Door,. But those driving into the District? Nope. Parking is at a premium.
Considering the impact new apartments have had on parking availability for Proctor District businesses, the future has arrived in the Stadium District.
Now, whenever possible, I avoid it for a reason quoted years ago when Yogi Berra was asked if he went to a particular high-end restaurant,
“No one goes there anymore,” he said. “ It’s too crowded.”
