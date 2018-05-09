Military: Don’t spend taxes on transgender surgery

Re: “Some soldiers need surgery to be whole,” (TNT letter, 4/25).
My husband (a disabled army retiree and Vietnam vet) and I are both livid that you printed that letter.
How dare the writer suggest that surgery needed by wounded vets is elective. I’m sure they didn’t elect to get hit by an IED.
And how dare he suggest taxpayers’ money be used for sex-change operations while vets are dying while waiting for medical care through the VA system.
If he is so glad to pay for this nonsense, he can get his checkbook out.
I would be willing to pay for psychiatric counseling to help them accept the body they were born with.
Our DNA and physical being determine if we are men or women. That is a scientific fact, and all the wishful thinking in the world can’t change it.
