Letters to the Editor

Arrested nurse: Privacy, discretion thrown out window

By Trudy Zuidema

Tacoma

May 09, 2018 04:12 PM

“Nurse arrested in Puyallup hepatitis C outbreak,” (TNT, 5/5).

Once again, someone has been tried, convicted and hung out to dry before all the facts are in.

Yes, the hospital, health department and those involved have a right to this information, but the general public does not.

Shame on all of us for being so hungry for a story that we are willing to become judge and jury.

At a time when this young nurse and her family need to concentrate on getting her the help and healing she needs, they can only do damage control.

  Comments  