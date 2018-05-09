Arrested nurse: Privacy, discretion thrown out window

“Nurse arrested in Puyallup hepatitis C outbreak,” (TNT, 5/5).
Once again, someone has been tried, convicted and hung out to dry before all the facts are in.
Yes, the hospital, health department and those involved have a right to this information, but the general public does not.
Shame on all of us for being so hungry for a story that we are willing to become judge and jury.
At a time when this young nurse and her family need to concentrate on getting her the help and healing she needs, they can only do damage control.
