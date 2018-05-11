First lady: She can do better for kids than ‘Be Best’

Re: “First lady rolls out ‘Be Best’ program for kids,” (TNT, 5/8).
Melania Trump gave an overview of “Be Best” practices for children about cyber bulling on the internet. Her suggestions are going to be tips for children on values, healthy living, encouragement and kindness and respect.
Following her remarks, President Trump signed a proclamation and said that the nation is “truly blessed to have a first lady so devoted to our country and to our children.”
All I could think about was that it was truly unfortunate that she took on this initiative instead of helping America’s children by prevailing on her husband not to cut $15 billion from the nation’s health insurance program for indigent children.
This program, known as “CHIP,” provides health insurance to the nation’s poorest children. If it passes, they will not be insured medically.
