Foreign aid: Congress must fight to protect it

Re: “Pompeo vows to reinvigorate diplomacy, restore US ‘swagger,’ (TNT, 5/1).
According to new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the U.S. State Department will waste no time increasing its outreach across the globe under his leadership.
If these goals are to come to fruition, Congress must protect the international affairs budget despite President Trump’s objections. Currently, it makes up just 1 percent of the U.S. budget.
Yet, over the past 20 years, our foreign aid has helped lower rates of poverty and malnutrition globally while also creating new markets for U.S. companies.
Recently, 121 retired military generals agreed that the international affairs budget must keep pace with growing global threats to our national security.
With so much work still to be done, I urge Congress to continue protecting and fighting for foreign aid to reduce global poverty, boost U.S. job creation, and advance our national security interests.
