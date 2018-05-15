Rapping principal: He shortchanges Tacoma students

Re: “Is it OK for an assistant principal to rap about school shooting?” (TNT, 5/10).
Lincoln High School assistant principal Logic Amen is being criticized for his creation of provocative rap lyrics that purport to challenge people to think about the difficulties faced by minority students in our schools.
He waves the artist shirt in his defense. The First Amendment may also give him some cover.
Still, In the main I share the concerns I’ve heard many people express about Amen’s “grunge” rap, although for one particular additional concern: There seems to be an assumption that minority young people are devoid of artistic standards, and need to be bombarded with gross raps to reach their sensibilities.
I don’t share this assumption. I have been a classroom teacher for close to 45 years, in many different environments. I have always thought Martin Luther King had it right when he said people ought not be judged “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Amen and those who think like him elevate color in their rush to promote identify politics, shortchanging the very young people they purport to help.
But I am confident the majority of people of all ages see the shallowness of these efforts.
