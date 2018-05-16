Rapping principal: Free speech taken to absurd lengths

Re: “Principal’s rap lyrics beneath him as role model,” (TNT, 5/13).
This editorial critical of Logic Amen’s after-hours rap career conflicting with his mission as an assistant principal at Lincoln High School was devastatingly accurate.
The school district tries to justify his practice of vomiting vile rap lyrics online as “free expression” or “freedom of speech.” The News Tribune rightly notes that school administrators must be good role models beyond the regular day.
If a staff member posted a nude photograph on Facebook, would the district declare, “Ah, just freedom of expression”? Doubtful.
If a staff member posted a picture online holding two AR-15s with the caption, “If anyone enters my house, I will blow them to smithereens,” would the district respond with “merely freedom of speech”? Not likely.
By extraordinary coincidence, the TNT last week had an article regarding a Tacoma teacher, Mike Anderson, who had to resign because he threatened a student in the hallway.
If Anderson only knew, he could have said, “I wasn’t threatening the student, I was just practicing my rap lyrics. Artistic expression, you know.”
By district standards, Mr. Anderson would still have a job.
(Conley is a former principal at Mason Middle School in Tacoma.)
