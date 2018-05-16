John McCain: GOP silence is shameful

Re: “Trump advisers praise McCain, offer no apology,” (TNT, 5/14).
All GOP members of Congress who do not stand up and support Sen. John McCain after a White House aide’s dismissive comment that “he’s dying anyway” are put on notice.
You are shamed for not calling out a wrong coming from the executive branch against the legislative branch. You are shamed for not coming to the defense of one of your own.
You are shamed for not demanding civility from the White House.
Your lack of response is an example of your lack of respect for the republic you claim to support. Speak up now, or face the electorate.
