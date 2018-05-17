Russia: Runaway probe has 4 possible outcomes

I grow weary of power-mad special counsel Robert Mueller and his merry crew of Trump haters working to off the president we elected. Next, they’ll get rid of the election process and re-install Obama.
At this rate, we’ll be hearing “Russia, Russia, Russia,” until: 1. We go to war with Russia; 2. The Democrats regain power; 3. They impeach Trump; or 4. All of the above.
It’s sure not as fast as those investigations into Benghazi, Fast and Furious, IRS targeting, Hillary Clinton’s email, smashing her cell phones, tapping AP phone lines and the Black Panther voter intimidation.
I remember hearing, “That’s under investigation,” and bingo, it was over, but nothing happened to anyone.
Mueller has hurt as many people connected to Trump as he can, spent gobs of taxpayer money and destroyed everyone’s confidence in attorney-client privilege.
He was told to investigate Russian collusion. What happened to that?
