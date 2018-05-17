Robocalls: Like mosquitos, we learn to endure them

Robots have no souls. They are unthinking, ruthless and relentless in the pursuit of their programmed goal.
In the case of manufacturing or surgery, they can quickly perform useful tasks. In the case of telephone marketing, they can be utterly repugnant.
One day last week we received 15 robo calls before 6 p.m., when we stopped counting. That was a typical day.
We enrolled in Nomorobo more than a year ago. It screens our incoming calls and automatically blocks those on their robocall list.
But the call must ring once and be identified before it is blocked. So every 30 to 45 minutes, we get a “one-ring” phone call.
To add a bit of levity to a sad situation, we shout out the current count with each ring.
But have learned to endure robocalls like we endure mosquitoes, tailgaters or occasional constipation.
We have learned to accept that we are helpless against an anonymous machine that drives relentlessly ahead, unaware of the annoyance it causes, oblivious of the disruption it makes.
After all, machines just don’t give a damn.
