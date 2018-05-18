News judgment: TNT underplays Korea success

Re: News Tribune front page. (5/11).
Come on, people! Basic guidelines of journalism 101 seem to be lacking in this edition of the TNT
Full center and front page was a photo and article regarding the 1986 murder of Jennifer Bastion, and the capture of a suspect.
Yes, I mourn for her family, but if I were them, would I want a life-size photo of my precious child on the front page reminding me yet again of the horror of that day?
Meanwhile, on the back page was printed a modest article regarding the upcoming and historic summit between the U.S. and North Korea, including this week’s long-awaited release of three Americans held hostage by North Korea.
They have been returned from a very dark, death-like experience to new life!
Just wondering: Is this partisan news judgment?
