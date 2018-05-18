Rapping principal: Students speak his language

Re: “Principal’s rap lyrics beneath him as role model,” (TNT editorial, 5/13).
Has the TNT actually interviewed the students of Lincoln High School? That’s where to start.
You might find that you are underestimating them, and that more than likely they recognize where assistant principal Logic Amen is coming from and the conversations he wants to take place.
If you listen to the students of Parkland, Florida, for example, you will find an awareness, a reality worth heeding.
Rap music is today’s ballads, which have always told the stories of unrequited love, murder and darker subjects.
Rap is here and it is now, and this is the world these students are inheriting . Respect them and have these conversations.
Comments