Cold case: Too many unprocessed rape kits

Re: “Suspected killer of girl who was slain in 1986 is arrested,” (TNT, 5/11).
After reading that Jennifer Bastian’s murderer was found through DNA results, I wonder how many mysteries could be solved by finally processing the thousands of rape kits sitting on law enforcement shelves in Washington state.
And beyond that, I wonder what happens if it’s discovered that more rapes or murders could have been prevented by timely processing of these kits and arresting the individuals responsible.
Our state just can’t find a way to avoid liability issues, can it?
