Trump: Not nearly qualified for Nobel Prize

Before the Swedish Academy elevates President Trump to the likes of George Marshall, Teddy Roosevelt, Peter Higgs, Mikhail Gorbachev or Bob Dylan, let’s think for a moment about what winning a Nobel Prize requires:
An outstanding accomplishment in the betterment of the human condition.
Like rebuilding Europe after World War II, ending the Russo-Japan war, theorizing the standard model woven by the Higgs boson particle, ending the Cold War or Blowin’ in the Wind.
Others earned it for racial justice, understanding radiation and steps toward Middle East peace. (Martin Luther King, Marie Curie and Yitzhak Rabin all were killed for their efforts, via assassination or poisoning.)
Just as we’ve seen in the last couple of days, we are nowhere near that standard with Trump.
So let’s tamp down the superlatives.
