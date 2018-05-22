National parks: Investing in them will create jobs

Recently it was National Infrastructure Week, a great time to look beyond the conventional and recognize undeniable American treasures in severe need of infrastructure modernization — our national parks.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Washington (ACEC) and Associated General Contractors of Washington (AGC) recently cosigned a letter urging Congress to dedicate funding to fix park infrastructure in desperate need of repair.
We were joined by architects, labor unions and other associations across the country for a simple reason: fixing national parks would create jobs.
After years of underfunding, Washington state’s national parks now face a $400 million maintenance backlog.
A new report finds that if Congress invests to reduce this backlog, it could generate or support 3,826 Washington jobs, especially in non-metropolitan areas which are in the most need.
Revitalizing parks just makes good economic sense. More than 8.3 million people visit Washington’s national parks annually, generating more than $508 million.
Investing in this infrastructure today will ensure a steady, reliable source of revenue in the future.
We hope and encourage Congress to make sure these iconic landmarks remain safe, inviting and strong economic drivers for our communities.
(Collins is president/CEO of ACEC)
Comments