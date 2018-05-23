Rapping principal: Egregious lack of judgment shown

Re: “Is it OK for an assistant principal to rap about school shooting?” (TNT, 5/10).
I was appalled to read about Logic Amen’s racist, violent, sexist and obscenity-laced rap lyrics that he proudly places on the internet. From the article he seems incapable of understanding how they are offensive to many people.
It is interesting that Amen made a trip to China with 100 Lincoln High School students at the expense of the Chinese government and yet makes a reference in a song to “Chinky eyes.”
Perhaps his visit inspired this particular piece of artistry. I certainly hope our friends in China do not become aware of this.
Any student found at school with such words written in their notebook would be expelled or suspended. What about an administrator?
Such an egregious lack of judgment calls into question Amen’s decisions and actions made on a daily basis at Lincoln.
Kim Knox, Tacoma
