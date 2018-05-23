Seattle tax: City should take lesson from Chicago

Seattle, the “Emerald City,” continues merrily along its path of enthusiastic corruption of the public good.
The City Council is driving out good paying, expanding businesses with inane monetary requests because of the businesses’ ability to make an attractive profit.
The head tax tried by Chicago on a much more reasonable and smaller scale was abandoned by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2014. It had been in effect from 1973 to 2012. It was, as Emmanuel stated: “a job killer.”
“Eliminating the head tax is the right thing to do for businesses big and small and is the right thing to do for Chicago,” Emanuel said at the time.
But this is Seattle. And if indeed it is the “Emerald City,” someone somewhere is missing an emerald.
Michael E. Arndt, Tacoma
Comments