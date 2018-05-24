School shooting: Media should ignore assailants

Re: TNT coverage of Santa Fe school shooting.
I am writing in response to several articles about the tragic event. This subject is personal to me, as one of my friends lost her daughter in the attack.
My concern is that the media keeps stating the accused shooter’s name and publishing his photo.
I know the issues that led to the attack are multifaceted and cannot be solved overnight. But I also feel that we as a society can help protect the victims’ dignity and perhaps even help prevent another attack if we stopped making the attackers famous.
Please, don’t post their names, photos or interviews with their families. Let the attackers become forgotten, and instead post stories about the lost loved ones.
My friend’s daughter who was murdered is Kimberly Jessica Vaughamn. She was a senior Girl Scout, a big sister and was fluent in American Sign Language.
Please, let’s honor the innocents by not making their murderer famous.
Comments