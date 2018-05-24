Homelessness: Politicians and taxes can’t solve it

Re: “Seattle ‘head tax’ proposal to face council vote,” (TNT, 5/13).
Throwing money, food and shelter at the homeless has done nothing but enable more homelessness.
When are we going to adopt a comprehensive plan that slows the flow and works to rehabilitate homeless individuals who can be rehabilitated and treat the mentally ill in a different way?
If Seattle expects big business to pay for the homeless mess, then the politicians should turn the problem over to businesses and let them solve it.
Politicians are not typically capable of solving critical problems that require tough decisions.
We need to house the homeless in camps providing food, shelter and sanitary conditions. We need to sort out the mentally ill and work to rehabilitate the rest.
Those who can be rehabilitated should be handled with tough love while establishing worth, pride and purpose. Providing too much comfort will do nothing but swell the ranks.
