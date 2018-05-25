Seattle tax: Bypass it by opening South Sound offices

There is an easy solution for tech companies in Seattle seeking to reduce the burden of Seattle’s bizarre new employee head tax:
Let your workers work here in the South Sound.
While Amazon is famously shopping for HQ2, they ought to be opening satellite offices in the bedroom suburbs where their workers live, and from which they grudgingly commute.
The concept is simple: For a low cost, Amazon (for example) opens a small office in Federal Way (or even Tacoma!) and outfits it with generic desks for knowledge workers.
On days when a local worker is not physically needed in Seattle, she or he works in the satellite office, saving the commute time and parking, taking a vehicle off crowded roads and increasing productivity.
The happy by-product for the employer is a lower number of employees in Seattle, and therefore lower tax.
I predict that many workers would jump at the chance to work locally three out of every five business days. Everyone wins.
You’re welcome.
