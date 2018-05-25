Mueller probe: Faith in Justice Department weakens

The Robert Mueller investigation into President Trump was sold to the American public as an investigation into collusion between Candidate Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
This has been going on for over a year, and to the tune of how many millions of taxpayer dollars? We, the citizens of the U.S., do not know, and the TNT has not reported the amount.
What this looks like to me is a group in the FBI and Justice Department trying to cover up their involvement in the protection of various officials in the previous administration performing illegal acts (such as spying, search and seizure, falsifying documents used in court procedures) against citizens and political candidates.
If the group that committed crimes is performing the investigation, who will ever catch them?
The sad part is that my representatives in Congress — Rep. Denny Heck, and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell — do not seem to care. Neither does the TNT.
Comments