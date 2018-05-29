Russia probe: Not as slow as critics claim

Re: “Runaway probe has four possible outcomes,” (TNT letter, 5/18).
This letter writer claims that the Russia collusion probe is dragging on longer than investigations of other scandals.
Fact check: The Benghazi investigation took over two years. Fast and Furious took about 1 1/2 years. The IRS targeting was at least two years. The Hillary Clinton email scandal was at least a year. The Black Panther voter intimidation probe started in 2009 with the final report issued in 2013.
And Watergate took two years.
Nearly all of these investigations resulted in arrests, convictions and/or resignations.
To be fair and impartial, if one thought Benghazi investigation was a good thing, one should also be for the Russia probe.
Ken Levine, Steilacoom
