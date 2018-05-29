Lakewood: No violent offenders in group homes

Re: “Group homes: Lakewood action discriminatory,” (TNT letter, 4/27).
I am president of the Oakbrook Fourth Addition Homeowners Association in Lakewood. Our neighborhood has a large number of adult family homes (AFHs).
In his letter to the editor, the director of the state AFH council claimed that unidentified Lakewood City Council members said the concentration of these homes was”ghettoizing” and “changing the complexion of the neighborhoods.”
He also wrote that AFH operators “are kindhearted caregivers, opening their homes to the vulnerable, disabled and dying.”
We know of their kindness as caregivers, but they are also businesses. Large clusters of AFHs impact the character of a neighborhood.
Since homeowners who operate an AFH in their primary residence are part of the neighborhood, they should be concerned about housing violent offenders, who are not your grandmother, disabled uncle or dying family member.
The letter writer mentions the “anxiety of the neighborhood,” but we are only anxious about violent offenders.
Our concern is the safety of our neighbors, including operators of AFHs, their residents and their employees.
We recognize the need for adult family homes and the need for the ordinance preventing violent clients in these facilities.
We welcome diversity in our neighborhood, including AFHs.
Robert W. Miller, Lakewood
Comments