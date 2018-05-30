Anthem: Trump indoctrination a hard lesson

As a public school teacher for almost 30 years, I’ve found there is always something new to learn.
In this last year, I have been educated by President Trump that our anthem and our flag represent only veterans and first responders.
For all these years I was apparently under the misapprehension that they stood for all Americans. I also falsely believed that our country was a bastion of freedom. I’m chagrined to say that I stand corrected.
When the president can intimidate corporations into unilaterally revoking their employees’ rights to respectfully express their disappointment over the failure of their country to represent and protect all citizens equally, I think I can accurately state that our freedom is under attack.
How long will it be before we are compelled, under threat of imprisonment, to stand for an anthem and flag that symbolize freedom?
What do you call that? Irony? Hypocrisy? Actually, I believe the word is fascism.
Brenda Kelley, Tacoma
Comments