NFL: Boycott owners for not backing players

While you might expect a 70-year-old white guy raised in a small town to accept the NFL’s failure to support their players’ right for peaceful protest, I do not.
What I believe in is the constitutional right and even civic duty of all citizens to protest injustice and to support the efforts of those who fight for equal justice for all. This is what the players protests are all about.
With about 60 percent of all NFL employees being minorities, the team owners should be in the forefront of the fight for equality and the end of racial profiling.
They are not. In the name of patriotism and the almighty dollar, they are abdicating that responsibility.
As the NFL’s main source of income is TV revenues, I am boycotting all NFL games until the owners come to their senses and urge all like-minded citizens to do the same.
I also urge you to write to the Seahawks and tell them of your plan to skip the 2018 NFL season. I did.
Donald L. Honeycutt Jr., Tacoma
