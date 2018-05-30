Flag: Protesting it is odd way to demand change

Re: “NFL owners approve new policy on anthem protesters,” (TNT, 5/24).
The demonstrations that some NFL players took to the field last year were frustrating to watch.
Kneeling at games, sitting on the bench, not showing up at all on the field -- this was the players’ attempt to make change?
I do not understand this type of motive to influence people. All it did for me was to boycott the NFL and to fly my American flag outdoors during the entire football season.
And, on Super Bowl game day, I wore a knitted sweater with a huge print of an American flag sewn into it.
This country means a whole lot more to me than a football game. If NFL players have social issues, deal with it with people who have ears. Not a flag.
Deana Veldhuis, Edgewood
