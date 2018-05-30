Flag: Neo-Nazis use it, why not athletes?

As a retired Army Vietnam veteran, I understand respect for the flag and honor all who served, but I cannot understand the failure of President Trump and NFL team owners to understand that football players are not disloyal to the flag.
Instead they are doing what the flag is about: the freedom to protest peacefully. We have seen neo-Nazi and other hate groups use the flag, and I don't remember any complaints from the White House about that.
Players are just making a passive gesture about a traumatic situation, so why throw gasoline on a fire?
John E. Carter, Puyallup
