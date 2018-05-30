Protests: Players, be careful who you call idiots

Re: “Baldwin on Trump regarding NFL protests: ‘He’s an idiot,’” (TNT, 5/24).
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin should be very careful who he calls idiots. We want to have an enjoyable experience of being entertained.
There is a correct time and place for promoting your concerns and causes, but not when you are being paid to entertain us. Yes, idiots like me believe in showing respect for our flag and standing up for it.
If you don’t want to stand for the flag ceremony, then please leave our country.
And don’t expect us idiots to continue to pay to support the NFL. Many of us have moved on and are finding other sports much more enjoyable. You are not the only game in town.
James Ehnborn, Graham
