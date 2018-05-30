Anthem: Player protesters should pay for air time

Re: “Baldwin calls league’s new policy on anthem ‘tone deaf’” (TNT, 5/24).
The football stadium and playing field, when the network cameras are broadcasting, are not a venue for NFL players or other team employees -- or even the fans, for that matter -- to express personal opinions on social or political issues under the guise of protected constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression.
Before or after game time, off the playing field and out of their team uniforms, NFL players and team employees can express themselves however they desire.
But when they’re suited up representing their teams and the networks doing the broadcast and fulfilling their contractual pre-game, game-time and after-game obligations, that is the venue of the networks.
If they want to express themselves during the broadcast, let them pay the going price for air time like any company or organization that purchases advertising.
Make the NFL players “pay” if they want to “say.”
Kenneth Severe, Lakewood
Comments