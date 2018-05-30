Anthem: Who is TNT to tell owners their business?

Re: “New anthem policy perpetrates pseudo-patriotism,” (TNT editorial, 5/27).
Your opinion is flawed. You admit that ownership can dictate what employees do while on the job, but then use the First Amendment as rationale for abrogating some ownership rights.
You rationalize this position by saying that First Amendment values are “woven into America’s cultural fabric . . .”
Honoring the flag and national anthem are also woven into the fabric of American culture starting in grade school by standing with hand over the heart and reciting the pledge of allegiance and singing the anthem.
Your position would support other forms of protest during the playing of the anthem, such as quarterbacks tossing the ball back and forth or receivers doing wind sprints.
How about an Olympic gold medalist kneeling on the medal podium while the U.S. anthem is played, or the silver medalist kneeling when another country’s anthem is played?
The courts have ruled many times that First Amendment rights can be restricted in time, place and content.
Who are you to tell NFL owners what they should allow employees to do (or not do) while on the job?
Robert D. Jackson, Gig Harbor
Comments