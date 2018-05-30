Anthem: Trump bullies NFL into bad decision

The U.S. Congress needs to show some intestinal fortitude and stand up to President Trump's bullying determination to erode our democracy on a daily basis.
The latest ruling by the NFL requiring players to stand for the anthem is a slap in the face to the rights of all individuals, is absolutely disgusting and shows no backbone on the part of the league.
Any citizen with a sense of what is right under the constitution should have their hair bristling!
Support players in their right to protest or we may eventually have all of our rights stripped away under a despot.
Sandra Johnston, University Place
