Anthem: Seahawk player’s comments off key

Re: “Baldwin calls league’s new policy on anthem ‘tone deaf’” (TNT, 5/24).
The NFL finally comes through with a reasonable decision on conduct during the national anthem, but some players such as Seahawk Doug Baldwin are reacting with comments demonstrating that they, not the NFL hierarchy, are the ones who are “tone deaf and don’t get it.”
They don’t want to “get it” because it interrupts their flow of misinformation. Yet it continues to be the mantra for false allegations that are tearing race relations apart.
Reform by the police in deadly-shooting incidents is not the answer; the answer is demonstrating respect for law and order and members of law enforcement.
Seahawk player K.J. Wright has it somewhat right by saying perhaps teams should just stay in the locker room, which the new rule allows.
But if they want their 7 percent of lost fan base back, they should stand for the anthem. If not, teams should take 7 percent out of the contracts of players who don’t comply with the NFL decision.
Dean L. Haner, Puyallup
