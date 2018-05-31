Pollution: Keep saying ‘no’ to coal industry

Re: “ Six states join battle against Washington coal-terminal ban” (TNT, 5/13).
Big Coal is at it again! Now responsible for 40 percent of global pollution and the biggest single fossil fuel that’s warming the global climate, our neighbors to the east are suing Washington.
They want to route 15-plus coal trains a day through Spokane, along the Columbia River and into Longview, thus polluting the air with coal dust and disrupting traffic.
Our governor rightly said “no,” noting that relatively few jobs are involved in the proposed highly automated export terminal.
Coal was the 19th century’s fuel. To save our planet, the 195 nations that signed the 2015 Paris Accord recognized the need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and switch to clean, renewable energy sources.
Let’s support Gov. Jay Inslee and our state officials to again say “no” to Big Coal.
Chuck Jensen, Tacoma
