Summit: Ironic of U.S. to point out 'broken promises'

Re: “Trump exits scheduled nuclear summit with North Korea,” (TNT, 5/25).
It’s rather ironic what one senior administration official was quoted lamenting what he called “ a trail of broken promises” by North Korea.
Any history buff will tell you those were and still are the very words used by Indian Nations referring to the treaties signed by the American government.
It seems as though our own government doesn’t hold to its promises either. Times may change, but governments are still the same.
Dan Fluaitt, Puyallup
