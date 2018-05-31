Tacoma Elks: Lodge will be missed if HQ closes it

How many of you have fond memories or family ties to the Tacoma Elks Lodge?
Maybe your father took you for a swim in one of the Elks swimming pools. Perhaps you searched for eggs at their Easter egg hunt or received a toy at one of their Christmas parties.
Our members support the Washington State Elks Therapy Program for Children with disabilities and provide scholarships to local high school students — all through volunteer funding and hours of volunteer time.
Tacoma Elks members are currently being threatened with the closure of our beloved Lodge by the Chicago headquarters.
Members are being told they must vote yes to changes in our current bylaws and articles of incorporation without access to supporting documents and discussion.
If the headquarters follows through with threats by removing our charter and acquiring our assets, it would create a huge hole in the community.
It would have a devastating effect on more than just our members.
If you stand behind the membership, email us at : elkvoices@outlook.com
Julie A. Wilson, Tacoma
