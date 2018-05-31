Seattle head tax: Block it from spreading statewide

Re: “ Pierce leaders put up a good show for jobs,” (TNT editorial, 5/24).
It’s a feel-good poke in the eye for Pierce County leaders to offer a $275 job credit to offset the slow-motion suicide by our neighbors to the north, but I think it would be more useful to find a cure for the cancer of Seattle-style progressivism.
Is it within the power of our leaders in Olympia to prohibit the imposition of employee head taxes in the rest of our state?
I’m fine leaving it in effect in the People’s Republic of Seattle. It will serve as another great example of useless redistribution.
Rick Tanis, University Place
