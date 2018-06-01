Mueller probe: Serious stuff, regardless of cost

Re: “News media and Congress ignore wastefulness,” (TNT letter, 5/26).
The letter writer complains about the cost of the investigation but shows no concerns of what this investigation is all about.
The truth is that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has either indicted or gotten guilty pleas from 19 people and three companies — that we know of.
That group is composed of four former Trump advisers, 13 Russian nationals, three Russian companies, one California man and one London-based lawyer.
Five of these people (including three former Trump aides) have already pleaded guilty.
Not to mention obvious obstruction of justice in firing FBI Director James Comey and possible money laundering with his lawyer and corruption.
There is more here than a single smoking gun.
Be curious to know if the letter writer was OK with many years and seven Benghazi investigations that showed no wrongdoing?
Or Whitewater, which took five or six years and was supposed to investigate a real estate deal but ended up with a consensual sexual affair. That cost over $50 million.
This is serious. We need to protect our democracy from countries that want to harm America’s democracy. We need to know if our president is a crook.
John R. Whitmore, Gig Harbor
