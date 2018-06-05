Tacoma: Leaders should try film studio incentives

Leaders of Tacoma, now is your chance! Since you’re offering incentives to sway family-wage jobs out of Seattle, why not do one bigger?
Offer major credits for major motion picture studios to come set up production in Tacoma. Tacoma has zero to lose on a deal of that sort.
Imagine the tourism and jobs that would come from having TV and movies filmed here. Not only would it employ the major movers and shakers, you’d be employing everyone from carpenters and food workers to custodians and maintenance technicians. The list goes on.
Having a major motion picture studio in your backyard is a huge bonus for any region.
So I say to leaders of Tacoma: Offer credits that Vancouver, B.C. and Los Angeles can't. Offer lucrative deals that other cities fail to offer.
This could be a huge win not only for Tacoma, but for the state as a whole.
