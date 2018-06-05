Phone scam: Be warned about gangster threat

My family was threatened on April 11 by young gangsters posing as kidnappers of our oldest daughter, threatening to harm her unless we were willing to pay large sums of money.
This atrocious maneuver has been tracked by the FBI since 2013 and it happens all over the U.S. It seems to be a collaboration between some who are in Mexico and others who are in the U.S.
I didn’t have a chance to immediately contact my daughter and discover she was fine and that this was a scam. So I took the threats seriously, which led me on a wild goose-chase to our bank to procure funds demanded by these merciless clowns.
I was mobilized particularly by their threats of cutting off our daughter’s fingers and then killing her if I didn’t comply. In the background was a woman screaming for mercy and begging to be saved by her “Daddy,”
Fortunately our youngest daughter and her husband are in law enforcement and calmed my wife and directed her to take steps allowing her to effectively manage the situation.
I submitted a criminal report to our local police department on May 11. I’m writing to to alert each TNT reader of these blatant attacks on the safety, peace-of-mind and freedom of all Americans.
